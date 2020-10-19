BUP inaugurates career and education fest

BUP inaugurates a 6 day-long career and education fest on Saturday. -AA



The inaugural ceremony of 6-day "BUP Career and Education Fest-2020" organized by the BUP Career Club under the supervision of the Business Administration in General Department of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) at BUP Bijay Auditorium on Saturday.







The fest is organized to create employment opportunities for new graduates in the job market and to provide necessary advice for higher education in abroad. BUP Vice Chancellor Major General Major General Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan, SBP, SGP, ndc, afwc, psc, PhD was present as the chief guest and General Manager, Head of Operations of Beximco-Yellow Hadi S A Chowdhury was present as the chief guest at the inaugural function.







Vice-Chancellor inaugurated the official website of BUP Career Club. Noted that more than 22 various reputed companies attended in the fest. Among other, BUP high officials, faculty members, alumni members and students were also present at the inaugural ceremony.



