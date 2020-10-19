Awami League pays homage to Sheikh Russell



Awami League leaders and workers paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's youngest son Shaheed Sheikh Russell, on the occasion of his 56th birth anniversary on Sunday.Wreaths were placed on the graves of the 15th August martyrs at the Banani graveyard in the morning, said a press release, reports BSS.







Meanwhile, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Awami League presidium members Begum Matia Chowdhury and Shahjahan Khan, Joint General Secretary Mahbub-ul Alam Hanif, Organizing Secretary SM Kamal Hossain, Cultural Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr. Abdus Sobhan Golap, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Engineer Abdus Sabur, Office Secretary Biplob Barua and central committee member Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin were present on the occasion.





Later, Dhaka Metropolitan North and South Awami League, Awami Juba League, Awami Shwecchasebak League, Tanti League, National Sramik League, Chhatra League, Mahila Awami League, Jubo Mahila League, Women's Workers League, Krishak League and various social and cultural organizations paid homage with flowers at the grave of Shaheed Sheikh Russell.





A milad mahfil was held for the martyrs of 15th August including Sheikh Russell at Banani graveyard mosque, said the release. Besides, Dhaka Metropolitan North and South Juba League, Metropolitan North and South volunteers and leaders and workers of various organizations also paid homage.

