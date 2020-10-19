US moving to Bangladesh under Indo-Pacific Strategy





An emerging economy-Bangladesh in recent times came under the list of choices to the United States. There are many reasons for choosing an Asian country - Bangladesh. Mainly, economic progression, which was achieved in the shortest possible time, is attracting leading economies like the US. Proudly saying, Bangladesh's economy has already gained the ability to join the horse race. The US, known as the leading economy in the world, has recently expressed optimism to be connected with Bangladesh in many affairs.





Mainly, the talks between the two nations went on aiming to intensify economic activity shortly. Besides, to increase defense diplomacy has been another key issue among others. If the US takes a sharp decision with respect to reopening GSP facilities for Bangladesh, it would be a blessing for us. Considering the current pandemic situation, the US move to Bangladesh might cover a huge economic loss. There are no reasons to be worried because the economy like the US is ready to stand by Bangladesh in any situation.







Very recently, US defense secretary- Dr. Mark T Esper all of a sudden made a phone call to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. In the telephonic conversation, Dr. Mark T Esper made an assurance to Bangladesh in respect of resolving the long-pending Rohingya issue. Besides, the US is expected to enhance defense cooperation towards Bangladesh under Indo-Pacific Strategy - the defense secretary said, adding that the two countries will continue to work closely in facing the emergency situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.







In the crisis moment of the pandemic, the telephonic discussion held between the two leaders is set to bring the ray of hope for Bangladesh's economy that was running with over 8 percent GDP growth rate just a year ago.







In the wake of friendly relations, Dhaka and Washington jointly began to move ahead economically with a historic agreement titled "Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA)" signed in 2001. After a decade of negotiation and a series of name changes in other cases with four other countries- Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum (TICF), Trade and Investment Development Cooperation Agreement (TIDCA), Framework Agreement for Trade, Economic, Investment, Technical Cooperation (FATEITC)- TIFA has become Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum Agreement ( TICFA) for Bangladesh and was jointly signed on 25 November 2013.





The agreement is aimed at fostering bilateral trade and investment for creating jobs, improving technology and enhancing development. Besides, this historic agreement is expected to expedite the flow of trade and investment activities between the two nations. It recognized the importance of promoting the observance of other issues such as intellectual property rights, environment, and workers' rights in accordance with laws of each country and in line with the international agreements as applicable to the countries.







This will pave way for stronger engagement between the parties to resolve some crucial trade issues like the Generalized System of Preference (GSP) restoration. The duty- free Quota- free access of Bangladesh's exportable to US market. The agreement also said US investment in Bangladesh would be increased.







In recent years, the US ranked first in terms of injecting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into Bangladesh. FDI has become one of the key issues in the talks held in electronic media. Besides, the country's think tanks are now raising concerns regarding the poor inflow of FDI. The steps taken by the present government to bring foreign capital are under process. Bangladesh Bank (BB) sources said as of March 2020 total FDI stock was recorded at US$ 18858.82 million which came from different countries. Of which the USA brought US$ 3813.61 million- highest among 20 countries. Truly saying, US cooperation in the Bangladesh defense sector is remarkable. The US is the second-largest market for locally-made RMG products after the European market. According to the newspaper report, Bangladesh's apparel exports to the US stood at $ 5.93 billion in 2019 against $ 5.06 billion in 2017. On the contrary, BGMEA revealed that RMG export to the EU market accounted for $ 20.42 billion in the calendar year 2019. It is important to note that the US with which Bangladesh enjoyed almost $7 billion in trade surplus in 2019.





A leading Japanese daily -Nikkei Asian Review published a report titled "The US uses defense diplomacy to woo Bangladesh away from China". According to the report, Bangladesh has been buying more arms from the US since the 1980s, with purchase reaching $ 110 million in the 10 years through 2019. Bangladesh had been spent $2.59 billion on purchasing military equipment from China since 2010. Defense diplomacy is part of Washington's broader Indo-Pacific strategy. In June 2019, the Department of Defense released its first report on the strategy. In which it recognized Bangladesh as an "emerging partner" alongside Sri Lanka, Nepal and the Maldives in South Asia, the report said, adding that since 2018, it has dispensed an addition $60 million to help pay for Bangladesh's maritime security and address other issues of critical concern.





The first-ever high level "Economic Partnership Consultation" held recently between the US and Bangladesh gave a green signal regarding the widening of existing economic relations. The US side expressed optimism to expand economic activity in Bangladesh. The US is expected to invest in the arena of ICT, energy and Pharmaceuticals. The virtual meeting ended with signing an air transport agreement that helps to deepen bilateral relations. It was observed that the US expressed dissatisfaction over labor rights and safety issues for workers in the apparel sector in Bangladesh. The dissatisfaction came following the Rana Plaza collapse coupled with frequent fire incidents in RMG production centers. Besides, many allegations came from the International Labor Organization (ILO) regarding non-compliance of labor rights in Bangladesh. The newspaper report suggests that Bangladesh has already addressed most compliance related to labor rights enforced by ILO.







There is no denying that foreign remittance is our key earning source next to export earnings. So, the need to push skilled and semi-skilled working people to the US labor market is a timely step. It is reported that Middle Eastern countries including Malaysia are now showing a willingness to hire unskilled labor force from Bangladesh. The US might welcome Bangladeshi people by expanding the number of Diversity Visa (DV) Green Cards. Following LDC graduation in 2024, Bangladesh's economy is set to face a hurdle to move forward swiftly with coronavirus-ravaged economic indicators.











GSP facilities by European Union might have been stopped. So, the US- an ally of Bangladesh might take further decision to reconsider regarding the resumption of GSP facilities. Nevertheless, the current situation demands duty- free, Quota- free access to Bangladesh's exportable products to the US market. THE historical TICFA deal announced a wide range of economic activity between the two nations. Alongside executing the Indo-pacific strategy, the move is a must in light of TICFA aiming to fulfill dreams dreamt recently by Dhaka and Washington.

