Statesman Sheikh Hasina's development thoughts





Sheikh Hasina, a Prometheus of development of a state named Bangladesh. The country found its true identity in between 1996 and 2006. Earlier, this Bengal was highly neglected and was in unspeakable dismay. Almost after 21 years of the creation of this country by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, his daughter Sheikh Hasina taught the people of this country about how to dream and how to live again. While taking oath as the Prime Minister of the state, Sheikh Hasina declared, "I'll work to establish democracy and the people's rights to vote." She outlined the development map of the country to change the destiny of the people.







Sheikh Hasina announced her conviction in of being self-reliant as a country in the five-year plan (1996-2002). Prioritizing power generation, telecommunication, transport development and reduce of unemployment, Sheikh Hasina started her unique race of development. In 1996, Prime Minister opened the 'Bangabandhu Bridge' on the Jamuna River to open a great door of communication between the northern Bangladesh and the capital city of Dhaka.







Besides, after over 21 years of brutal killing of Bangabandhu, on November 21, 1996, the Indemnity Act was repealed by the National Parliament which opened the door of trial of Bangabandhu's murder. On December 2 in 1997, 'The Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord' was signed to establish peace in the region that had been going through constant conflicts. The harmony between Bengalese and hilly people restored after that historic agreement. Afterward, during Sheikh Hasina's tenure in 1999, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) announced February 21 as the 'International Mother Language Day.' The day has been being observed globally with due dignity since 2000. The country stepped forward towards a massive social and economic development.







Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has broken the thread of underdevelopment of a long course of over two decades. She has planned to establish Bangladesh as a new, modern and developed nation. She has introduced holistic development activities covering the whole population in the country by creating employments, increase income per capita, ensuring social safety, giving compensation in agriculture, reducing maternal and child mortality rate, introducing 'Ashroyon Project' for low income population, 'GhoreFera project', community clinic 'SurjerHashi,' 'SabujChhata' project, and developing the communication system around the country extensively.







The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was 5 % even a serious flood caused huge damages in national economy in 1998. The saga of success, during the government led by Bangladesh Awami League in between 1996 and 2001, was unspeakable and enviable. Prime Minister was known to the world as the messenger of peace after signing the agreement of 'The Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord.' The UN organization UNESCO awarded Prime Minister with 'Unesco Houphouet Boigny Peace Prize.' Besides, Sheikh Hasina was awarded with CERES by another UN organization FAO in 1999 for success in developing country's food and agriculture sector.







However, the country entered into another dark era in between 2001 and 2008. The rise of anti-liberation force in the power threw the country into pitch dark. The anti-liberation party Jamaat-e-Islami leader was empowered with the holy flag of red and green depicted by the over 30 martyrs. In 2004, the defeated force wanted to create another mourning August. Kibria of Sylhet, Ahsanullah Master of Gazipur and Momtajuddin of Natore were killed brutally during that dark period.



However, the Prometheus of development came back again in 2008, the people of Bangladesh got Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina and found hope to transform the deep shock into power. Sheikh Hasina started her the mission to build Bangladesh as a golden country and announced the 'Vision 2021'. She made her historic announcement that 'Bangladesh will be a middle income country by 2021.' She dreamt for poverty, hunger-free nation and started working to transform the villages into towns. With a great conviction, Sheikh Hasina announced that each and every one of the society will be the representative of development.







Two five-year plans, 2011-2015 and 2016-2020 were prioritized with the highest importance to bring success in implementing the 'Vision 2021.' The country's sixth five-year plan in between 2011 and 2015, was aimed to establish 'Digital Bangladesh' aiming towards economic and social development. Although other countries in the globe went through hard time thanks to a great financial depression, Bangladesh stood steady and achieved GDP of 6.3%. The poverty rate in 1991 was 57% butlater in 2015, the rate was dramatically downed to 25% in 2015. The World Bank gave a lower middle-income country status to Bangladesh for its steady growth in GDP. Bangladesh graduated from UN's least developed countries (LDC) list for the first time. The country received a remittance of USD 2,151.05 million in September 2020 while foreign currency reserve reached to USD 39.12 billion in the month of September 2020. This huge amount of reserve and remittance were unimaginable during the previous governments.







The International Monetary Fund's latest World Economic Outlook projected that Bangladesh's per capita GDP would upsurge to $1,887.97 at the end of 2020 which is 3.96 percent up from $1,816.04 in 2019. Bangladesh has stunned the world by producing 35 million tons of food in its agriculture sectors.







Prudent and politically with a great wisdom, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on March 25 in 2010 set up the 'International Crimes Tribunal.' A new door was opened to restore justice for the martyrs by the inception of the tribunal. The people involved in mass killing, crimes against humanity and stood against the freedom of Bangladesh in 1971, were brought under trial through the tribunal. Aiming to reach services to the people through various features of 'Digital Bangladesh', Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's son and ICT advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy has been working relentlessly.







People of all classes and creeds have been getting the consequences of development and on the right way towards developed life. Services like mobile banking, free information flow, telemedicine, information centre at union parishad, reduction of maternity and child mortality, elderly allowance, allowance for Freedom Fighters, text books for students on the very first day of the year and many more have been being reaching people through digital system without any hassle.







Bangladesh has achieved the UN's Millennium Development Goal (MDG) and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been awarded with MDG Award by the United Nations in 2010 for her extraordinary contributions and success in reducing child mortality. Besides, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was honored with 'Global Diversity Award' in 2011, 'South-South Award' for two times in 2011 and 2013 for exemplary development in health sectors through information technology.







However, BNP & Jamaat-e-Islami alliance has been continuously conspiring against the race towards development of Bangladesh by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Hefazat-e-Islam also started movement against the 'Women Development Policy 2011' and 'Education Policy 2010'. On May 5, 2013, the Islamist group started movement for the fall of the government and its policy in the capital's Shapla Chattor in Motijhil area. BNP and Hefazat-e-Islam jointly led that movement against the government but the people spontaneously resisted the movement of BNP and Hefazat-e-Islam. Later in 2014, BNP chose another brutal way to rise in the power and started unspeakable notorious movement by torching buses, called strikes while hundreds of general people were burnt to death. Their followers torched education institutions, trains as well which stunned the whole population of the country even the world. BNP did this only to foil the tenth national parliamentary election that held on January 5, 2014. The brutal movement of BNP that time was observed the world population and was treated as brutality of middle age.







The construction work of 'Padma Multipurpose Bridge' was started on December 7 in 2014 as a continuation of massive development work. Bangladesh government has been bearing the full cost of 6.241km long bridge. Connectivity between the capital city of Dhaka and the southern part of the country will see a notable change and once the largest infrastructure project is in operation, the bridge is expected to boost the GDP by 1.2 percent. Besides, 'Metrorail' project has also been started in 2016 to bring dynamism in the life and livelihood of city people. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been relentlessly working towards establishing Bangladesh as a developed country and economic freedom of people and prioritizing the infrastructure development to achieve that vision. The country's first ever nuclear power plant construction 'Rooppur Nuclear Power Project', capable of producing 24,000MW electricity, was inaugurated in 2017 aiming to meet the country's constant increasing power demand. Bangladesh has been working with success to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 as a global development partner.







To deal with the challenges of twenty first century, the floating 'LNG' terminal at Moheshkhali, 1,200 MW coal based power plant at Matarbari, Chattogram-Cox's Bazar rail connection, Payra Deep Sea Port, Sonadia Deep Sea Port (under plan), 1,320 coal-based power plant in Rampal, Karnafuli Tunnel, Sheikh Hasina International Cricket Stadium at Purbachal in Dhaka and so many projects are ongoing. Besides these infrastructures, eleven new universities have been established under a plan to establish university in every district while 316 private colleges and 26,193 private primary schools were nationalized.







Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's party was elected in 2018 national parliamentary election for the third consecutive time and continuing her development works in full swing. Bangladesh is now member of global community who has personal satellite since 'Bangabandhu Satellite' was launched in 2018. Currently Bangladesh has 3.70 crore electricity consumers as the country has 20,000MW production capacity. The Rail Ministry was separated in 2011 and was modernized while 5,171 km highway was widened and 52,280km road was developed. The project of establishing 100 economic zones was launched. Bangladesh's GDP in the fiscal year 2018-2019 was 7.86% while the country has set a target of 8.2 percent GDP growth for the fiscal year of 2020-2021 under the remarkable leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.







Bangladesh's foreign currency reserve reached to the country's highest USD 39.12 billion in the month of September 2020 while the remittance reserve was USD 260 crore. Bangladesh is now at the bright gate of a golden country only for the invincible leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Bangladesh's development credit goes to Sheikh Hasina. It's all about her contribution. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sheltered over 10 lakh Rohingya population who were forced to leave their motherland Myanmar's Rakhain State in 2017.





Sheikh Hasina has made an example of global humanity by giving shelter to those Rohingya people. In recognition of her humanitarian stance, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been honored with an award 'Mother of Humanity' in 2018. Later in 2019, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was awarded with 'Global Women Leadership' for her dynamic leadership. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and development are identical names and only for Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh is now at a stage of uniqueness globally. Greetings to the Prometheus of development and successful statesman Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





The writer is Vice-Chancellor of Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University.



