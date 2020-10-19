Rangamati gets crowded with tourists after lockdown

Tourists from all over the country swarming at various tourist spots of Rangamati district as many of the spots were declared open recently. District administration of Rangamati hopes that tourism industry and local businessmen in the area will be able to



Tourism industry of Rangamati have began to shake off the affect of COVID-19 as tourists swarm at various tourist spots in the town. After withdrawing the lockdown, most of the tourist spots in the district opened again to receive travelers across the country. As of now, the number of travelers in Rangamati is increasing rapidly.





Locals stated that tourist season in Rangamati usually starts from the mid of September after the monsoon season. Kaptai Lake, Sajek Valley, famous floating bridge of Rangamati, Polwel Park, Dhuppani Waterfall, Shuvalang Waterfall and other tourist spots are receiving huge amount of tourists everyday and the number is constantly growing. Local traders in the area informed the correspondent that they get majority portion of tourists at weekends and holidays.







Although almost every day seems busy as many tourists are swarming everyday at many places in the town. After the withdrawal of lockdown, number of tourists increased at a significant rate in the area. This hugely benefits all related to the tourism sectors of the district. Rangamati Tourism Boat Terminal manager Ramjan Ali stated that more than 30 large sized boats were hired for Shuvalang Waterfall on Friday. In addition, more than 20 boats were hired to travel around Kaptai Lake.





The increasing number of travelers indicates that tourism sector in the area will soon get a boost thus losses during lockdown can be adjusted if authorities support the sector. A traveler group at Polwel Park praised the arrangement during interview and added that amusement parks in Rangamati can have great opportunities if managed properly. People of all ages can enjoy amusement parks thus parks will always get financial boost no matter what season that is.





A tourist family in Sajek Valley said they have come to enjoy the scenic wonder of Sajek which is also known as the Darjeeling of Bangladesh. Proper maintenance of this valley can hugely improve the tourism sector in hillside areas of Bangladesh, they added. Hotel owners of Rangamati have already taken necessary measurements to ensure safety regulations. Maintaining safety standards and cautions in a tourist spot is hard, but they are fully prepared, a hotel owner stated.











---Nazim Uddin, Rangamati

