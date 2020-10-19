Prime Bank's initiative against money laundering, financial terrorism



Prime Bank Limited recently arranged a day-long virtual training on 'Anti Money Laundering (AML) and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT)'. The bank's Managing Director and CEO Rahel Ahmed inaugurated the virtual training workshop.Among others, high officials of the bank were also present in the workshop. More than 150 participants of the bank including members of Central Compliance Committee (CCC) and senior officials of different divisions also attended.





The bank conducted the training through virtual media to maintain social distancing amid COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Bank always keeps its employees updated on regulations of Anti Money Laundering (AML) and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) through training and workshop. An organization nurturing good corporate governance, Prime Bank regularly organizes AML and CFT Training in light with policy regulations of Bangladesh Bank.







AML and CFT have emerged a critically important risk issue in global financial arena. Regular training helps the employees in capacity development and professional career as they become well informed and better equipped to tackle such risk issues. Expertise in AML and CFT also help them assist the central bank and law enforcing agencies in investigation of financial crime and its awareness.



