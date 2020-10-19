BSCIC estate to generate 5,000 jobs in Rajshahi

Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) Chairman Mustaque Hassan speaking to Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton at the latter's city bhaban office on Saturday. -BSS



Development works of the second industrial estate of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) are progressing aimed at generating employment opportunities for more than 5,000 people in Rajshahi.The estate being developed on 50 acres of land at Parila Kechuatoil area under Paba upazila in the district will also help the flourishing industrial sector in the city and its outskirts.







The development works are being implemented under a project titled "Rajshahi BSCIC Industrial Estate-2? involving around Taka 131.74 crore since July, 2015. Rajshahi Regional Office of BSCIC has been implementing the project setting a target of developing 296 plots for accommodating 250 industrial units coupled with generating employment opportunities.BSCIC Chairman Mustaque Hassan revealed this while sharing his view with Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM Khairuzzaman Liton at the latter's city bhaban office on Saturday.





Among others, BSCIC Director (Industry Development and Extension) Khalilur Rahman, Regional Director Mamunur Rashid, Deputy General Manager Jafar Bayazid and Director of the project Haider Ali were present on the occasion. Giving a salient feature of the project Mustaque Hassan said the government has taken the decision of providing industrial plots to the actual entrepreneurs as per the necessity.





Under the project, there will be three types of plots. The number of A-type industrial units is 83 having 6,000 square feet each while 89 units will be B-type with 4,500 square feet each and the remaining plots will be S-type with the size of 3,500-8,000 square feet.The industrial plots will be developed considering the country's socio-economic condition and future necessity, as the entrepreneurs are expanding the SME gradually in the region," he added.





Mustaque Hassan said all sorts of necessary infrastructural facilities for industrial units including roads, drains, culverts, water, gas and power supply, boundary wall, pump house, office and water reservoir will be ensured before handing over the plots to the entrepreneurs.Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Liton urged the officials concerned to implement the project properly so that the entrepreneurs can derive its total benefits.





Highlighting the importance of promoting investment and business sector he also called for ensuring a business-friendly atmosphere for substantial and sustainable development of the trade and business sector everywhere in Rajshahi. He viewed that the present government under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is committed to flourish the business sector through establishing a business-friendly atmosphere.So, all the public and private sectors concerned should come forward and work together to supplement the government endeavors of balanced development of the country, Liton added.

