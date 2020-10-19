Cena marries girlfriend Shay in secret ceremony



John Cera has secretly married his long-time girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in a secret wedding ceremony. The 'Blockers' star officially sealed the deal with his Canadian girlfriend in Florida last week, reported by E!News. Born in Iran, Shariatzadeh has been a Canadian citizen. According to reports, the 31-year-old studied Electrical and Electronic Engineering at the University of British Columbia and received her bachelor's degree in 2013. She works as a product manager for a tech company in Vancouver.







The duo made their romance official at the 'Playing with Fire' premiere in October 2019. John shared at that time, "What's truly special about this one is that no matter what projects I'm involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special." Prior to dating Shay, John was in a six-year relationship with WWE star Nikki Bella, but the pair broke off their engagement in May 2018.







