BD envoy visits Petrozavodsk in Russia



Bangladesh Ambassador to Russia Federation Kamrul Ahsan leading a delegation visited Petrozavodsk Branch of JSC "AEM-Technology" (part of Atomener-gomash, engineering division of Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation. Kamrul Ahsan is the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Bangladesh to the Russian Federation.





The Petrozavodsk branch of JSC "AEM-Technology" welcomed the Bangladesh delegation, according to a message received on Sunday, reports BSS. "The main purpose of our visit was to see the process of manufacturing equipment for our nuclear plant at thisfactory.







We have been able to see sophisticated and high precision equipment and therefore we do not worry about quality and safety of items manufactured here", Kamrul Ahsan said.The director of the Petrozavodskmash Branch, Pavel Marchenko, noted that implementation of the order for the Republic of Bangladesh is in the same time a great honour and a great responsibility.





"Today we have managed to show our guests not only the manufacturing process of nuclear equipment, but also items being manufactured for Rooppur NPP in a high degree of readiness. Petrozavodskmash started to dispatch the first positions of this order. The first items to be shipped from the factory are reactor coolant pump housings for Unit 1. The equipment will be sent to Saint Petersburg by road and then put aboard a ship for further shipment to port of Bangladesh", the director said.





"As per the General Contractor we value trust of our Bengali customers greatly. Visits to manufacturing sites allow showing that all equipment for Rooppur NPP is manufactured in accordance with the highest requirements and right on time", - emphasized Sergei Osipenko.





Subhasish Sardar -Counsellor for nuclear power of the Embassy of Bangladesh in Russia and representatives of the Engineering Division of Rosatom State Corporation (JSC ASE EC) led by Sergei Streltsov, Deputy Director for Localization of Materials and Equipment and Sergei Osipenko, Deputy Project Director for Equipment Supply also came to the factory.





Director of Petrozavodskmash Pavel Marchenko greeted the delegation and spoke on the current work of the factory and progress of equipment manufacture for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.During the visit the delegates were able to get familiar with nuclear machine-building technology, witnessed the equipment manufacturing process, including the equipment manufactured for Rooppur NPP.





Leave Your Comments