MP Nixon seeks anticipatory bail in EC case



Faridpur-4 MP Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury Nixon has petitioned for anticipatory bail in a case started by the Election Commission in which he is charged with violating the electoral code of conduct by verbally abusing and threatening polling officials in a local election. The application was filed with the High Court on Sunday, according to Nixon's lawyer M Monzur Alam.





"Lawyer Shahdin Malik submitted our application. The hearing could be held before the bench of Justice Md Zakir Hossain and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar," Monzur told bdnews24.com. Asked about the grounds of the bail, Monzur replied, "The appeal is now a sub-judice matter, so I'd rather not go into it."





Faridpur's Senior Election Officer Nawabul Islam started the case against Nixon with Charbhadrasan police on Oct 15.Nixon, an independent MP, has been under the scanner over the last week after allegations surfaced that he verbally abused the deputy commissioner and a few other election officials during the by-election to the post of Charbhadrasan Upazila Parishad chairman.





Leave Your Comments