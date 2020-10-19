Palestinian official in Israel hospital with Covid





Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat has been admitted to hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel with Covid-19.Mr Erekat, who tested positive earlier this month, was transferred from his home in the West Bank following a request by Palestinian officials.The Palestine Liberation Organisation says the 65-year-old needs urgent care because had a lung transplant in 2017.Erekat has been a key negotiator in peace talks with Israel for many years.





He was one of the architects of the Oslo Accords, a series of agreements signed by Israel and Palestinians in the 1990s. In a statement on Sunday, the PLO said: "Following his contraction of Covid-19, and due to the chronic health problems he faces in the respiratory system, Dr Erekat's condition now requires medical attention in a hospital.





He iscurrently being transferred to a hospital in Tel Aviv."Witnesses told Reuters news agency that they saw Erekat on a stretcher outside his home in Jericho, being placed in an Israeli ambulance.His brother Saber Erekat told AFP news agency: "His situation is not good."The transfer comes as Israel eases a nationwide lockdown that has been in place for a month, after seeing a significant decline in the number of new Covid cases.It was the second national lockdown since the start of the pandemic.





People in Israel are now permitted to go more than 1km (0.6 miles) from their homes for non-essential purposes, nurseries are reopening, and restaurants are able to serve takeaway food.Beaches, nature reserves and national parks have also reopened for visitors.On Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his cabinet that the measures had been a "success" - but that the country's exit from the lockdown needed to be "gradual, responsible, careful and controlled" to avoid an additional lockdown.







