E-mentoring platform for doctors launched in BD

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller, along with USAID Acting Mission Director in Bangladesh John Allelo virtually inaugurated the platform on Sunday. -US Embassy



In order to enhance the capacity to manage Covid-19 cases through learning and sharing between clinical experts in Bangladesh and the United States, an e-mentoring initiative for Bangladeshi doctors was launched Sunday. US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller, along with United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Acting Mission Director in Bangladesh John Allelo inaugurated the platform at an online event.







USAID, through its MaMoni Maternal and Newborn Care Strengthening Project implemented by Save the Children, has partnered with the University of New Mexico's Extension for Community Healthcare Outcome (ECHO) project for the initiative, according to a press release. Nearly 4,000 doctors in Bangladesh are expected to benefit from this new learning program.





Speaking at the launching event, the US Ambassador said, "I am proud the United States is part of this innovative e-mentoring initiative to strengthen Bangladesh's health system's capacity to manage COVID-19 cases. I am confident with enhanced capacity, Bangladeshi doctors will be able to more effectively manage COVID-19 cases and contain the spread of the disease."





Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) have been selected as mentor institutes, and about 40 public and private hospitals have been selected as learner hospitals. The learner hospitals will present their COVID-19 patients and case findings to the national professors of medicine at mentor institutes and learn from them through knowledge sharing and coaching, which will cover nearly 1000 doctors directly.







An additional 3,000 doctors are expected to indirectly benefit by connecting to these interactive learning sessions. Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Director General Prof Dr ABM Khurshid Alam lauded DMCH and noted that in addition to class-based learning, the initiative to learn virtually in the institute is commendable.







"Although undergraduate students have been taking classes online for the past several months, I am happy to know that our specialist doctors will now be able to expand their knowledge through this e-mentoring platform," he added. Save the Children in Bangladesh Country Director Onno van Manen thanked all the stakeholders in the joint-venture initiative to make it a success.





Leave Your Comments