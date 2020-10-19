'Modern technology coming soon'



LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam on Sunday said modern technology will be used in the country for sewerage wastes management like the developed countries.The minister came up with the remark joining an online awareness workshop for the mayors and engineers of the municipalities on the work plan prepared for the waste management of the municipalities, reports UNB.





He said advanced technology is being used in waste management in different countries of the world. The use of advanced technology is also being examined in Bangladesh, the minister added.Tajul said considering all the advantages and disadvantages the necessary equipment will be brought into the country for achieving the sustainable development goals and building a clean and tidy country.







The minister also said all types of wastes including sewage and solid wastes must be managed in such a way so that the environment is not polluted and those can't do any harm to human health. "The government will provide all necessary logistical support to build a clean and environmentally friendly Bangladesh."





The local government minister listened to the mayors about the problems in the municipalities of the country and promised to resolve them.He also stressed the need for raising the municipalities' own revenue.He emphasized sewerage wastes management in the rural areas alongside city corporations and municipalities.





