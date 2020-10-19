'EC has played role of a silent spectator'



BNP has alleged that the Election Commission (EC) has deceived people once again with its subservient role during the by-polls to Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6 constituencies held on Saturday.





Party's secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir came up with the allegation while addressing a press conference at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office in the city on Sunday. Mirza Fakhrul said, "Awami League cadres snatched votes with the help of law enforcers in the by-elections."





"Returning officers didn't accept the complaints of candidates. Around 162 complaints were given only in Dhaka, but the Chief Election Commissioner lied without any hesitation by saying that they didn't receive any complaint," he further said.He alleged that a reign of terror was established in the election areas by ruling party men to prevent voters from going to polling stations. "The government has deceived people once again with the tactic of vote robbery to implement its blueprint for the establishment of a one-party rule."





