'BNP joins by-polls to make EC, govt questionable'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said BNP joined the by-polls to make the government and the Election Commission (EC) questionable.He came up with the remarks while virtually addressing a discussion arranged by Awami Swechchhasebak League marking the birth anniversary of Sheikh Russel at Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB) in the capital on Sunday.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "After failing in democratic practice, BNP becomes a party of complaints in the last one decade. Failing in election and shifting the liability of their failure in election to the government and the Election Commission has become regular activities of BNP."







He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government and Awami League are determined to protect and keep intact the democratic rights of the people.The AL general secretary said BNP leaders' comments and behaviors centering the election made the people frustrated likewise the pervious times.







