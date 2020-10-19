Set up check posts in city



Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Mohammad Shafiqul Islam has instructed the officials concerned to set up temporary check posts along the permanent ones in Dhaka city.





He gave the directive while addressing the DMP's monthly crime review conference held at Rajarbagh Police Lines in the capital on Sunday. The DMP commissioner said technology could be used to prevent theft of cars and motorcycles.







Software such as Crime Data Management System (CDMS) and Suspect Identification and Verification System (SIVS) has to be updated and a list of thieves / snatchers has to be prepared, he said. He underscored the need for bringing cars and motorcycles under the tracking system to reduce theft incidents.







He stressed the need for creating awareness about violence against women. He said awareness rallies could be arranged in the presence of senior officers and local dignitaries in each police station. He asked the beat officers to identify the culprits of the juvenile gang and also ordered to bring them under surveillance. The DMP commissioner said that no battery-powered rickshaws will run on the streets of Dhaka city.







Leave Your Comments