'More virus battle ahead'



Bangladesh has "done well so far" in its fight against the novel coronavirus, but ignoring the health rules may lead to a second wave of infection, the chief of the national technical advisory committee on tackling COVID-19 has said.Professor Mohammod Shahidullah also urged the healthcare workers not to let their guard down at a seminar organised by the Society of Surgeons of Bangladesh at a Dhaka hotel on Sunday.







Bangladesh was "dumbstruck" like other countries in the beginning of the pandemic, but it "achieved the capability" to tackle the virus gradually, said Prof Shahidullah, the president of Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council."





We must keep in mind that we have more battle ahead. The rates of death and infection have decreased because of the steps taken by the government. But we don't have the luxury to relax. We must protect ourselves while working, but we can't stop the services," he said.





The doctor said following the health rules - wearing masks, washing hands with sanitizer or soap and water, and keeping physical distancing - is the best way to prevent infection because no-one knows for sure when a vaccine will be available."These are no rocket science. If we can do these three things, I think we will be able to stave off a second wave," Shahidullah said. Health Minister Zahid Maleque said at the programme that the government will be able to say which vaccine Bangladesh can accept after "a few more days".





"We will take the vaccine that will be available fast and at a reasonable price," he said.He also said the government will take vaccines from Bangladeshi firm Globe Biotech if they are proved effective and safe in trials.The World Health Organization has recently included three candidates of Globe on its list of experimental vaccines in pre-clinical trial stages.





