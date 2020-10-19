Army prepared for any eventuality: Amit Shah



Indian Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday sent out a strong message to China saying the Indian Army is always prepared for any eventuality. Amit Shah's statement comes in the backdrop of Chinese President Xi Jinping directing the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to be ready for war amid escalating tensions with India at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.





Speaking to the media house News18, Amit Shah affirmed that India will never cede "even an inch" of its territory to China. "Every nation is always ready (for war). That's the purpose of maintaining armies - to respond to any form of aggression. I am not saying this in reference to any particular comments, but India's defence forces are always ready," Shah said.





However, the Union Home Minister said that senior military officials from both the countries are engaged in talks to find a solution to the LAC standoff. "I don't find it pertinent to comment as the country's home minister. But I will repeat the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are on guard and no one can snatch even an inch of our territory from us," he said.





When confronted with the question whether India should make changes in its foreign policy towards Tibet and Taiwan in order to put China on the backfoot on its claims on Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, Shah said, "It's not right to discuss this here. It's a very complex issue with far-reaching implications. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and foreign minister S Jaishankar have cleared India's position (on China) on the floor of Parliament. I think that's enough. Talks with China are underway…"





The Union Home Minister also spoke about the global support India is receiving in its efforts to safeguard its borders."Our intentions are noble and strong. A country of 130 crore people will not bow down to anyone. We are also in the right and have the support of most countries," he said.While visiting a military base in Guangdong province on October 13 (Tuesday), the Chinese President had told the PLA troops to "put al(their) minds and energy on preparing for war."





The Chinese have been taking offence to the infrastructure development being undertaken by India along the Line of Actual Control.Recently, the Chinese foreign ministry had said it does not recognise the Union Territory of Ladakh "illegally established" by India, and the state of Arunachal Pradesh.





