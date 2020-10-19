No more brutality like Russell killing: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina offers munajat at an event marking the 57th birth anniversary of her late brother and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's youngest son Sheikh Russel via videoconference from her official residence on Sunday. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said they didn't want recurrence of more brutality like the killing of Sheikh Russel as her government is tirelessly working to ensure a beautiful life for children.She was virtually addressing a program marking the 57th birthday of Sheikh Russel from her official residence Ganabhaban on Sunday.







Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu Kishore Parishad organized the program at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the capital while the Ganabhaban, Sheikh Russell Roller Scatting Complex and University Laboratory School and College sites also got connected to the function virtually. The premier said, "Sheikh Russell was brutally killed. We want such incidents never happen anymore."





"We want each of our children will be patriots, good human beings and worthy citizens of the country after getting modern education and thus serve the people. And for achieving that particular target, my government has been working tirelessly," she added. Mentioning that her youngest brother Sheikh Russell was born on October 18 in 1964, Sheikh Hasina said, "Today is the birthday of Sheikh Russell.







But he had to go forever at the strike of bullets of the assassins on August 15 in 1975 and thus a flower was falling off at its buds."The premier prayed for salvation of the departed souls of Sheikh Russell and other martyrs, including the architect of the country Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged parents to pay special attention to children so that they can continue to their learning at home while schools and educational institutions remain closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.







