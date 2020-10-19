Global coronavirus cases approaching 40 mn









Global coronavirus cases are approaching the 40 million-mark amid resurgence of infections across Europe.





According to the latest tally of John Hopkins University (JHU), the total coronavirus cases reached 39,884,616 as of Monday morning.





Besides, the global death toll was registered 1,112,535 while 27,418,921 recovered.





The US saw its tally of coronavirus cases surpass 8.1 million, followed by India and Brazil, which over 7.4 million and 5.2 million registered coronavirus cases, respectively.





Resurgence in Europe





Italy has announced a new raft of measures to tighten restrictions amid a surge in coronavirus cases, reports the BBC.





The moves came as Italy recorded its highest daily infection rate for the second day in a row.





Another 11,705 new cases were announced on Sunday, beating the previous record, which came a day earlier on Saturday, of 10,925.





Italy was the European nation hardest hit at the start of the pandemic. It has now recorded 414,000 confirmed coronavirus cases. Its 36,500 deaths place it second to only the UK in Europe.





A number of nations have strengthened their approach to coronavirus as the "second wave" of infections continues to increase.





There have been at least 722,400 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United Kingdom, according to Public Health England. As of Sunday evening, 43,646 people had died.





France saw a record number of new cases on Saturday at 32,427 and there was close to another 30,000 on Sunday.





Switzerland on Sunday reacted to a sharp increase in infections by making the wearing of face-coverings in indoor public spaces compulsory from Monday. Gatherings of more than 15 people in public are also banned.





The Czech Republic said on Sunday it would wait two weeks before deciding on whether a full lockdown was needed. The country currently has the highest coronavirus infection rate in Europe and has closed most of the hospitality sector and moved schools to distance-learning.





Ireland is set to announce tighter restrictions on Monday. A minister said a localised policy had not been sufficient and implied the cabinet was looking at a "level four" approach that would close all non-essential businesses.





Germany hit a daily record of new infections on Saturday and Chancellor Angela Merkel urged people to stay at home and avoid travel where possible.





In the Netherlands, PM Mark Rutte admitted he should have given better advice to the royal family after they cut short a trip to Greece amid public anger that they were holidaying shortly after the government had introduced a partial lockdown.





Situation in Bangladesh





Bangladesh’s coronavirus fatalities reached 5,660 on Sunday with the deaths of 14 more patients in 24 hours until morning.





Health authorities reported 1,274 new cases, taking the caseload to 388,569. Currently, there are 78,937 active cases in the country, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).





Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18. The cases reached the 300,000-mark on Aug 26 while the death toll exceeded 5,000 on Sept 22.

