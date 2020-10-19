Rohingya Atrocities: Netherlands for ensuring justice through ICJ









The Netherlands has reiterated its commitment to help ensure justice and accountability for the atrocities committed against Rohingyas by the Myanmar authorities.





Foreign Minister of the Netherlands Stef Blok in a letter to his Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen conveyed it saying they will help to ensure justice through the International Court of Justice (ICJ).





Dutch Ambassador to Bangladesh Harry Verweij on Sunday met Foreign Minister Dr Momen st State guesthouse Padma and handed over the letter, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.





On September 2, the Netherlands and Canada said States parties to the Genocide Convention must resolve to prevent genocide but also, critically, to hold perpetrators in Myanmar to account.





"Canada and the Kingdom of the Netherlands reiterate their call to all states parties to the Genocide Convention to support The Gambia in its efforts to address these violations," the two countries said in a joint statement.





François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, and Stef Blok, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, issued the statement regarding intention to intervene in The Gambia v. Myanmar case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).





During his meeting with Dr Momen, the Dutch Ambassador mentioned it.





The envoy assured continued humanitarian support from the Netherlands for Rohingyas who took shelter in Bangladesh.





The Ambassador laid emphasis on justice and accountability issues for a sustainable solution to Rohingya crisis.





Dr Momen said Bangladesh is giving much importance to safe and dignified repatriation of Rohingyas.





He sought an effective role from the Netherlands though coordination with the European Union so that Myanmar creates a safe environment in Rakhine State for Rohingya repatriation.





On Sunday, Bangladesh cautioned that if the Rohingya issue is not resolved immediately, radical elements can take advantage of the displacement and "regional and international security would certainly be jeopardised."





Bangladesh requested the Philippines to exert political pressure on Myanmar together with all ASEAN members to take back the Rohingyas.





Foreign Minister Dr Momen made the request through Ambassador of the Philippines Vicente Vivencio T. Bandillo on Sunday.





At the meeting, the Forign Minister sought Philippines’ support on voluntary and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingyas to their place of origin in Rakhine State, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





Dr Momen noted that Philippines enjoys close ties with Myanmar that the latter should leverage its influence to resolve the Rohingya crisis.





He said that to allay the fear of the Rohingyas Bangladesh has long been proposing formation of an ASEAN led non-military civilian observer group but Myanmar has not been coming forward positively to implement this proposal.

Leave Your Comments