Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 1637 new cases, 21 deaths









Bangladesh has recorded 21 more deaths from Covid-19 in 24 hours until Monday morning , pushing up the fatalities to 5681.





Health authorities also reported 1,637 new cases, taking the caseload to 390,206.





Currently, there are 84,607 active cases in the country, said a handout of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).





Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18. The cases reached the 300,000-mark on Aug 26 while the death toll exceeded 5,000 on Sept 22.





The fatality rate is 1.46 percent.





So far, 21,78,714 samples have been tested -- 15,146 in the last 24 hours -- and 17.96 percent of them have turned out to be positive.





Bangladesh’s recovery rate is steadily increasing with 1,627 new recoveries. So far, 305,599 patients have recovered with a recovery rate of 78.32 percent, the health authorities said.





Global situation





According to the latest tally of John Hopkins University (JHU), the total coronavirus cases reached 40,050,902 as of Monday afternoon.





Besides, the global death toll was registered 1,113,750 while 27,418,921 recovered.





The US saw its tally of coronavirus cases surpass 8.1 million, followed by India and Brazil, which over 7.4 million and 5.2 million registered coronavirus cases, respectively.





Of the total victims, 4,357 are men and 1,303 are women. Among the latest victims, 13 are above 50 years of age and one other is aged between 31 and 40 years.





So far, 2,895 people have died in Dhaka division, 1,134 in Chattogram, 362 in Rajshahi, 457 in Khulna, 196 in Barishal, 240 in Sylhet, 257 in Rangpur and 119 in Mymensingh .





Currently, 12,265 people are in isolation and 39,776 in quarantine.

Leave Your Comments