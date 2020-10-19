Wear masks to avoid Covid's second surge: PM









In the wake of Covid-19 resurge in many European and American countries, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday urged all to follow health guidelines and use face-masks in public places and gatherings, aiming to prevent the possible second wave of the pandemic in Bangladesh.





The Prime Minister made the call while presiding the weekly Cabinet meeting held virtually.





She joined the meeting through a videoconference from her official residence Ganobhaban, while other cabinet members joined it from Bangladesh Secretariat.





“We all should use masks... no one should go to public places, gatherings, mosques and other festivals, including upcoming Durga Puja, without wearing masks under any circumstances. The Prime Minister and the Cabinet expressed the hope that it’ll be enforced in tighter way,” said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam at a press briefing after the meeting.





He said the Prime Minister asked all to be more careful against the pandemic saying that though the second wave of Covid is an uncertain matter, the massive use of masks can reduce the risk of infection.





The Cabinet Secretary said many people are seen somewhat relaxed over the use of masks. The government has already asked the Islamic Foundation to make people aware by the imams of mosques --at least after Zohr and Magrib prayers -- over the use of masks in public places and gatherings, he said.





He said the infection rate will decline automatically if everyone uses mask.





"There should be a slogan at mosques, markets and all other places that no one should come without wearing mask," Khandker Anwarul Islam added.

