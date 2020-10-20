How to rein in





A series of horrific attacks on women and young girls have caught my attention to the problem of sexual violence. Violence against women is one of the major issues of the country which tremendously outrages the sentiments of countrymen. It seems to be in full acceleration from north to south and east to west. Violence against women has been increasing to a massive extent for the last two decades or it has come to light from unknown by media coverage or social communication in recent years. People from all walks of life have been passing days in terrible fears.







If a child is given to believe in the current circumstances of the country, from an early age, with no scope of going out of the home without fears, we are narrowing the nation's potential to a half-part population. Of course, it has some evil effects on the physical and mental development of a victim as well as on the progress of the whole society.





Once there was a time when illiteracy was a social curse for the nation and a large number of illiterate women along with the mass population were victimized by religious misinterpretations. Many predictions had been made to predict how dynamically the country would evolve in response to the innovations and inventions of the digital ages. However, it was not expected that the time would become so worse for the women of the country.







The violation of a housewife by some youths at a hostel of Sylhet MC College and the stripping of a woman in Noakhali and videoing the scene sparked the sentiments of people at home and abroad. The brutality of the perpetrators against a middle-aged woman has touched the conscience of the countrymen.







In recent days, protests have been holding in Dhaka and elsewhere demanding the death sentence of the culprits. Amid the countrywide anti-rape protests, rape incidents and sexual harassment are still taking place in different parts of the country. People from all walks of life have been staging a demonstration in the capital and other different parts of the country for the last several days over the growing incidents of rape and sexual harassment against women.





We have a broken criminal justice system where survivors are unable to even approach the police with confidence forgetting expect a successful prosecution. The conviction rate in cases of violence against women is abysmally low and that there is no access to legal aid, proper medical care, safe shelter, witness protection or psychological and social counseling for survivors of violent sexual assaults.





It is part of a larger system of impunity for attackers. In the vast majority of these cases, the justice system fails to hold the perpetrators responsible. For this, numerous challenges and sufferings we face every day have become integral parts of our lives.







There can be no excuses here - the authorities must immediately launch a thorough and impartial investigation and bring those responsible for these vicious attacks to justice through fair trials.





At last, on 12 October, the government approved measures to allow the death penalty for rape, after several high profile sexual assault cases set off widespread protests in recent weeks. In the wake of recent rape incidents and sexual harassment in different parts of the country, the government amended the law to ensure capital punishment for the rapist. However, the Honorable President of the country on 13 October promulgated the ordinance, paving the way for increasing punishment for the rapist to the death penalty from life-term rigorous imprisonment.





It's a positive sign. The government responded quickly to the public sentiment of the country. Public reaction to the sentencing has been largely positive. Such harsh punishment will create fear among offenders. But the more important thing is the proper implementation of the law and quick settling of cases. This needs to be ensured.







Now one may wonder why such incidents occur in our society frequently. The lack of adequate learning may be considered as the first cause of these incidents, where learning commences from the family. A person's beliefs, thoughts, moral characters are formed within the family. Behaviors are strongly influenced by the members of a family. If families can become able to make sense of what is right and wrong to its member, the evil will not persist in society.







Torpidity is the other cause of these occurrences. When peoples become workless or young generations are detached from the study, they turn to be evil-minded, and their unethical impulse for sexual desire increases. Therefore, a section of our young generation is becoming spoiled.





Extrinsic friend circles of the young generation who have either direct or indirect adverse influence on a person's attitudes may be the important cause of these incidents. The evil circle erodes the morality of young people. As young society is significantly influenced by their unsought friends, they may expose an individual to new bad habits including smoking, drugs, and unethical occurrences.





The fourth is the political shelter from the leaders of the own group. Politicians need to be more powerful with the support of their musclemen along with money. These musclemen perform illegal activities on the leader's behalf. In this case, political leaders initially try to prove that their supporters are not involved in such incidents.





A strong and effective policy was needed regarding violence against women. The policy should not only be framed but also its implementation is essential. Acid throwing all over the country has come under control by the formulation of the new law and its proper implementation.







Building awareness among many populations about the violence against women can be the most effective shield against it. For this, enormous publicity may be focused through all types of media, pictures, and demonstrations. Furthermore, the anti-violence committee can be formed in villages and unions.





The writer is a Trustee of Ishakha International University, and Assistant Professor, WKC.

