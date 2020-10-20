The use of quality seeds to increase food production and Bangabandhu's philosophy





The seed is one of the essential ingredients in food grain production. It is the lifeblood of the crop. The universal truth is "good seed good crops." So the quality of good seeds lies the key to increasing good crop production and food production. Therefore, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, with his foresight and wisdom, understood the responsibility of running the state of independent Bangladesh on January 12, 1972. The first and most important thing to save 75 million people of newly independent Bangladesh is to increase food production. And to produce more crops, we need good quality seeds, fertilizers and irrigation.







Bangabandhu took up the project of creating new institutions and restructuring old agricultural infrastructures necessary for the development of agriculture and farmers in war-torn Sonar Bengal.





And so in the first five-year plan of Bangladesh for the period 1973-78, the "Cereal Crops Seed Project" was launched with the help of the World Bank and BADC was given the responsibility to produce seeds for paddy, jute and wheat crops.





Bangabandhu realized with his wisdom and infinite foresight-





"Good seed, good harvest.





Certified seeds are good seeds, you know for sure.





If you want to get more than 20 percent yield, brother,





There is no other way but a certified seed. "





To increase food production, he set up the Seed Certification Agency (SCA) on January 22, 1974, immediately after forming the National Seed Board (NSB) in 1973. One of the main functions of SCA is to verify the field standard and seed quality of the seeds produced by BADC.





The landmark steps taken by Bangabandhu to increase food production are as follows.





Bangabandhu has always nurtured the firm dream of building hunger and poverty-free Sonar Bangla by curbing the hunger of the common people and improving their living standards.







And so he understood that the first need to fulfill this dream is the development of agriculture and farmers.







Bangabandhu has struggled all his life to put a smile on the face of the oppressed, deprived and neglected farmers of this country. That is why Bangabandhu said, "We should not depend on others for food. We have fertile land, untapped natural resources and our hardworking people. And so we will achieve food self-sufficiency by coordinating good varieties, quality seed production, research and extension."





He knew and believed that in a country where 70-75 percent of the people are farmers, in order to develop the country, the status of agriculture, farmers and agriculturists must be improved. That is why Bangabandhu came to Bangladesh Agricultural University; Mymensingh on February 13, 1973, and in a historic declaration gave the first-class status to agriculturists in government service Bangabandhu further believed that "through the agriculture revolution, the country will become self-sufficient in food grain production. The country's farming community must strive to ensure that not even an inch of the country's landfalls and crop yields increase." Therefore, after taking charge as the Prime Minister of independent Bangladesh, he took the following landmark decisions in the first meeting of the cabinet on January 13.





36,000 irrigators were imported from East Germany to irrigate the land to produce granular crops and seeds. Arrangements have been made to install 40,000 powered lift pumps, 2,900 deep tube wells and 3,000 shallow tube wells.





16,125 tons of high yielding rice seeds of IR-8 variety of quality rice seeds were imported from the Philippine International Rice Research Institute. Besides, 454 tons of jute seeds, 111 tons of Ufshi gambeej and 1600 tons of Ufshi potato seeds were imported from other countries and distributed among the farmers. Bangabandhu not only increased the budget allocation for agriculture but also made special allocations.







As per his instructions, out of the development budget of Tk 500 crore in FY 1972-73, he allocated Tk 101 crore for agricultural development alone, which was more than 20 percent of the total budget. Significant progress was made in the country's overall agricultural sector as the first five-year plan adopted during Bangabandhu's time (July 1973-June 1978).





During his three-and-a-half years in power, he spent 31 percent of the country's budget on agriculture. As a result of Bangabandhu's practical and dynamic steps, the overall growth rate in agriculture stood at 7 percent in just two years. In 1971-72, the war-torn newly independent Sonar Bengal produced only 7.5 lakh tonnes of food.







Addressing a reception at the Bangladesh Agricultural University, Mymensingh in 1973, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman said, "Soil like Bengal is not found in the world. Wealth, like Bengal is not found in the world. By begging, we have made arrangements to buy food worth Tk 125 crore this year.





Bangabandhu further said, "There is no point industry to make insecticide and pesticide control insects and pests. It has to be brought from abroad. There are no seeds; seeds have to be brought. There are some benefits to winter crops. We have to work on the Planned Way. If we can do that, I hope Bangladesh will be self-sufficient in food within five years. That historical prophecy of Bangabandhu of that day has come true today.





In 1974-75, a project was undertaken to reorganize BADC and various research institutes, including Seed Certification Agency (SCA), Bangladesh Krishi Bank, and many other agricultural organizations within the year 1974-75. As a result, due to the increase in production, import and use of quality certified seeds of improved varieties, food production increased to 1 crore 23 lakh tones in 1975-76, which Bangabandhu could not see with his own eyes.





Because the father of our nation, the great architect of independence Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the pioneer of seed development and ensuring the growth of food production in Bangladesh, had to be martyred in the atrocities of some rogue army officers. In one of his speeches, Bangabandhu said, "Not even an inch of land will be left uncultivated in Bangladesh. Work tirelessly and bring about an agricultural revolution in the country."





Since 1973-74, under the "Cereal Crop Seed Project," a massive undertaking of quality seed production and supply under the supervision of BADC and the then SCA was started to ensure seed technology and seed quality in Bangladesh. As a result, under this program from 1974-75, 576 tons of quality wheat seeds were produced and supplied in 1975-76. Only one year later, in 1977-78, the production of mat seeds, including paddy, jute and vegetables, increased to 5.066 tons. This was a successful step of Bangabandhu's infinite foresight in producing quality seeds and providing good seeds to the farmers at the right time. This achievement was possible even in the midst of the war-torn situation only due to "working together with all under Bangabandhu's direction."







In a simple speech at the Agricultural University on February 13, 1973, Bangabandhu added in his usual manner, "Food includes not only rice, flour, but also fish, meat, eggs and vegetables. It has become imperative to increase the production of all these agricultural products." "I can't buy rice even if I try all over the world. Rice is not available. If you have to eat rice, you have to produce rice and eat it; otherwise, you don't have to feed Mujibur Rahman."





As a result of this far-reaching direction of Bangabandhu and laying the foundation of various development projects for quality seed production, the certified seed production of paddy, jute, wheat and potato crops in the country today stood at more than 80,954 tons in 2017-18, BADC and private seed producers Seed production has been 670,626 tons.







According to the Ministry of Agriculture, in the year 2017-18, 1,05,109 tons of cereal seeds, 31,247 tons of potato seeds and 1,39,561 tons of seeds of various crops, including potatoes, were produced distributed, which is 50-60 percent according to the crop production. There is no crisis of good seeds now in Bangladesh.





At present, except for maize, jute seeds, some hybrid rice and vegetable seeds, there is no need to import seeds in bulk. It is pertinent to mention that in 2017-18 the country produced 3 crores 52 lakh 6 thousand tons of rice; in the 2016-17 season, wheat production was 13,11,463 tons and maize 30,25,611 tons. With Bangabandhu's determined direction and farmers' combined efforts, agriculturists, and agricultural technology, the country has become self-sufficient in rice production. It has now become a food surplus and food exporting country.





Due to the bumper yield of paddy in Bangladesh in the current 2018-19 years, according to the US Department of Agriculture (USD), the production of paddy in the 2019-20 seasons will exceed 36 million tons. It surpasses Indonesia as the 3rd top rice-producing country in the world.





Its later history in the field of agriculture and seeds is full of tragedy and cruelty. During the 21 years since the martyrdom of Bangabandhu in 1975, during the rule of 3 dictators, there was no development or involvement of any private sector in ensuring seed quality. As a result, the farmer had to go from one market to another for 1 (one) bag of seeds and 2-1 bags of fertilizer with great difficulty after looking at the government institutions. We had to stand in line for hours to collect one bag of seeds and fertilizer. As a result, the farmers could not get the crop as they could not get seeds, fertilizers and irrigation. As a result, they had to import valuable paddy, jute, wheat, and seeds of potato and vegetable crops by spending valuable foreign currency. From 1975 to 1996, the country's food deficit stood at 30-40 lakh tonnes.





Just as "Bangabandhu's foresight, creation of seed certification" proved to be correct and justified at that time in 1974, Deshratna Janonetri Sheikh Hasina has achieved unimaginable success as a result of taking steps to develop and ensure 15 years of successful state management from 1996-2001 and 2008-2018. The seed sector of Bangladesh has been consolidated and developed today by Bangabandhu and his daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership in the philosophy of "Our Work is Our Future."







21 years after the martyrdom of Bangabandhu, soon after Sheikh Hasina took power, she decided to involve non-governmental organizations in the seed sector of Bangladesh as well as non-government organizations in the field of seed production, expansion and development of the seed industry since 1996. As a result, extensive activities were started in seed production, quality control, certification and marketing in Bangladesh. However, looking at seed supply, it is seen that the private sector is mainly high-profit seeds are involved in the seed business, which continues to make a significant contribution to the increase in mass production of the described crop or food.





Therefore, inspired by the ideology of "Bangabandhu and Sheikh Hasina's philosophy, development of quality seeds", we have become 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th in crop production.







If good quality seeds are used in every agricultural production field, then "We will get good seeds, more crops, the country and the nation will be healthy and strong."





The last word is "healthy life with good seeds." So we expect that on the occasion of Father of the nation's birth centenary and Mujib's year, all of us will use this hack pledge to 'use quality seeds, bring more crops home.' In this way, we will get Father of the Nation Bangabandhu's army Bengal' Bangladesh ". So it goes without saying that-





The contribution of Bangabandhu and Sheikh Hasina in the development of seeds, the use of quality seeds, increases the country ".





Now I would like to conclude with some lines of a self-written poem-





"O Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu"!





We have kept your ever-impressive head high again and again,





In the year 2020, on your 100th birthday,





Your Sonar Bangla, with 160 million people, is now self-sufficient,











The writer is former Deputy Director and District Seed Certification Officer, Ministry of Agriculture and Senior Vice-President, Bangabandhu National Agriculture Medal Awardee Parishad, Bangladesh.

Email: There is no more shortage of rice, fish, meat and clothing!"The writer is former Deputy Director and District Seed Certification Officer, Ministry of Agriculture and Senior Vice-President, Bangabandhu National Agriculture Medal Awardee Parishad, Bangladesh.Email: [email protected]

Leave Your Comments