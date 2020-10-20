Worldwide waffling





Jacinda Ardern on the cusp of a second term, the ongoing fallout of frayed China-Australia ties and more bad news for the Great Barrier Reef. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has delivered a masterclass in crisis management.





She's about to be rewarded with a second term in office. Polls show Ardern's Labour Party is comfortably on track to win Saturday's election after the government crushed community transmission of Covid-19 with one of the strictest nationwide lockdowns in the world.











The Chinese ambassador to Canada warned the Trudeau government on Thursday not to grant asylum to Hong Kong residents fleeing a widely criticised national security law imposed by Beijing.Ambassador Cong Peiwu branded pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong as violent criminals and said if Canada grants them asylum that amounts to interference in China's internal affairs.





Protests against the Hong Kong and mainland Chinese governments swelled last year, and Beijing clamped down on expressions of anti-government sentiment in the city with a new national security law that took effect 30 June.The law outlaws subversive, secessionist, and terrorist activity, as well as collusion with foreign powers to interfere in the city's internal affairs.











Continuing unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC), Pakistan resorted to heavy shelling to target Indian positions in J&K`s Poonch district on Friday.Sharing more information, Defence Ministry spokesperson Colonel Devender Anand said, "At about 5.15 AM today Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote sector of Poonch district. The Indian army retaliated befittingly."









The European Union has sanctioned six senior Russian officials for the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny with a nerve agent, laying the responsibility for the alleged assassination attempt directly on the office of President Vladimir Putin.





The European Council published the list of sanctioned officials on Thursday that included two of the most senior officials inside Putin's presidential office, as well as the head of Russia's domestic intelligence agency, the Federal Security Service or the FSB.







After he was airlifted to Berlin for treatment, Germany said it found Navalny had been poisoned with a "Novichok" nerve agent, a type of chemical weapon developed by the Soviet Union and used in the poisoning of the former Russian double agent Sergey Skripal in Britain in 2018.









