What Dhaka is talking about





Bangladeshi actress Sabila Nur posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Nice my idol" Prity Pradhan, fb











Popular Bangladeshi stylish actor Siam Ahmed sheared a picture on his FB page with a caption "Eye to eye". The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fb users have expressed their love through comments. "Best wishes" Al amin, fb











Facebook user Anindita Datta Muhuri posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo features a bird known asbluethroat. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Absolutely beautiful" Soujanya Bhadra, fb











Popular actor, director and comedian Ziaul Hoque Polash posted a picture on his FB page. The photo has already received 22k reaction and mamy fb users have expressed their love comments. "Love u polas vi" BM Adnan, Fb





Leave Your Comments