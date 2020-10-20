AIUB organizes webinar on career development

AIUB Institute of Continuing Education organized a Webinar on 'Career Development with Fortinet' recently.



Dr. Carmen Z. Lamagna, Vice-Chancellor, AIUB was present in this program as a guest of honor and delivered the welcome address. Rob Rashotte, Vice-President, Global Training & Field Enablement, Fortinet joined the event from Canada and delivered the keynote speech on the event. Md Manirul Islam, Director, Institute of Continuing Education, AIUB coordinated the webinar where more than 300 participants joined this virtual event.

