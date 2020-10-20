ICSB council elects new President

From left Salim Ahmed FCS, Vice President, Mohammad Bul Hassan FCS, President, M. Naseemul Hye FCS, as the Senior Vice President and Md. Shafiqul Alam ACS, Treasurer of the Institute.



Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB) elected Mr. Mohammad Bul Hassan FCS as its new President in the 64th Council Meeting held on Saturday. Prior to this he was the Senior Vice President of ICSB for the term 2019-2020 and 2016-2018 and was the Treasurer for the term 2013-2016. Mr. Hassan is working as the Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary of Siemens Bangladesh Limited.





The Council of the Institute, at the same meeting also elected Mr. M. Naseemul Hye FCS, as the Senior Vice President. Prior to this new assignment, he was the Senior Vice President of the Institute for the term 2013-2016 and Vice President for the term 2010-2013. He was the Treasure for three terms during 2007-2010. He is serving as Senior Executive Director and Company Secretary of Bashundhara Group. He is also the Trustee and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bashundhara Foundation. He is also a member of the Trusty Board of Bashundhara University.







Mr. Salim Ahmed FCS has been elected as the Vice President of the Institute. Prior to this new assignment, he was the Treasurer of the Institute for the term 2019-2020. Mr. Ahmed was the Council Member of ICSB for the term 2016-2019. He is serving as Company Secretary, Eastern Housing Limited.





At the same meeting, the Council also appointed Mr. Md. Shafiqul AlamACS, as the Treasurer of the Institute. Currently he is the Principal & CEO, Shafiqul Alam & Co., Chartered Accountants, Sponsor Director, Bizz Solutions Limited, Finance Advisor, Super Star Group (SSG) and President of CFO Foundation of Bangladesh.





