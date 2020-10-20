BB re-fixes gold coin price



Bangladesh Bank (BB) has re-fixed the prices of commemorative gold coins for International Mother Language Day-2020 and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Birth Centenary 1920-2020. From now, a 22-carat gold commemorative coin, each weighing 10-gram, will cost Tk 66,000, said a central bank press release on Monday.





The Bangladesh Bank increased the prices of such coins considering the rise of gold prices in the current market while the new price will come with immediate effect, the release said.

