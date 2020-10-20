BARVIDA wants office at Mongla Port

Mongla Port Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan receiving Abdul Haque, President of Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association (BARVIDA), with a floral wreath at Mongly Port on Sunday. -AA



Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association (BARVIDA) wanted an office at Mongla Port and issuing port entry passes for the members of the association.





BARVIDA leaders made these demands during a meeting with the port Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan at Mongla Port on Sunday, said a press release. BARVIDA leaders thanked the Chairman for all out cooperation provided at the port.







They put emphasized on improving the port facilities and easing the services of the port. The port Chairman has taken the proposals and assured the business leaders of implementing those as soon as possible. BARVIDA President Abdul Haque led the delegation. The association's Vice Presidents Mohd Saiful Islam (Samrat) and Md Jashim Uddin Mintu also attended the meeting. High officials of Mongla Port were present at the meeting.



