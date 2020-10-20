Wanna dance, love: Nora



Dancer-actress Nora Fatehi, in her latest social media post, has shared what she wants to do. In a new Instagram post, Nora shared a stunning picture. In the image, she looks gorgeous in a latex corset and harem pants. She completed her look with bright red hair, minimal make-up and ankle length peep-toe shoes. "





I wanna dance and love and dance again," Nora wrote alongside the image, which currently has 507k likes on the photo-sharing website. Recently, Nora Fatehi had borrowed from a song by Meghan Thee Stallion to describe herself. She took to Instagram and posted a picture dressed in a gold blazer and skirt. For the caption, she borrowed lines from Meghan Thee Stallion's song "Savage". Up next for Nora Fatehi is the Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'. The film tells the tale of Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik.

