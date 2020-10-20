Cruise made Honorary Naval Aviator for 'Top Gun'



Popular actor Tom Cruise has been awarded 35th Honorary Naval Aviator certificate for his movie 'Top Gun.' Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of the movie 'Top Gun' became the 36th Honorary Naval Aviator in a ceremony held at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, reported by Daily Mail. Tom Cruise accepted the award via video call while Jerry, who is also known for Black Hawk Down and Con Air, was on hand to receive the esteemed honor.







The Naval Air Forces explained: 'In the history of motion pictures, there is not a more iconic aviation movie than the 1986 Paramount Pictures film 'Top Gun'.' 'Top Gun' follows the adventures of Maverick as he enters the elite Fighter Weapon School at Naval Air Station Miramar in San Diego, Caifornia. The release also explained that the 1986 movie where Tom portrays a US Navy pilot 'significantly promoted and supported Naval Aviation and put aircraft carriers and naval aircraft into popular culture'.





