Nicki, Drake reveals their sons will have playdates 'soon'



Rapper Nicki Minaj recently revealed that she wants her baby boy to hang out with Drake's 3-year-old son, Adonis. According to Us Weekly, the 37-year-old 'The Queen Radio' host, rapped about the little ones' future bond on Friday, She sang, 'Whole Lotta Choppas (Remix)' with Sada Baby, which Minaj recorded while nine months pregnant. "





To be honest, I hope one day, we do a playdate with Adonis," the new mom said in a verse. The 33-year-old Canadian rapper posted the song to his Instagram Story on Friday, writing, "Playdates soon come @nickiminaj." In June 2018, Drake confirmed that he had become a father, eight months after Sophie Brussaux gave birth to Adonis.





