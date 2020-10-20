Michael B Jordan to produce DC movie 'Static Shock'



'Black Panther' actor Michael B Jordan is ready to produce DC movie 'Static Shock.' Jordan will produce via Outlier Society, his Warners-based banner, reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Jordan who is an avid comic book fan thinks of it as an opportunity for not only for some world-building but to be directly involved in franchise-building. If the first movie becomes a hit then the actor might even think of doing multiple franchises out of it.







The project centers on Static, who first appeared in 1993's Static no. 1 via Milestone Comics, a now-defunct company founded by Black writers and artists to help make comics a more inclusive space and which had distribution through DC.





A decade later the hero was revived for the Static Shock animated series, centering on Virgil Hawkins, a teenager who transforms into a superhero who gains electromagnetic powers after being exposed to strange gas. The series was noteworthy for being the rare animated show to be headlined by a Black character. The hero made his way to the mainstream DC Comics universe in 2008.





Leave Your Comments