Rubel continues rich vein of form

Bangladesh pacer Rubel Hossain in action during BCB President's Cup match between Mahmudullah XI and Tamim XI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. -BCB



Bangladesh paceman Rubel Hossain has built a reputation of bowling perfect spells even under pressure and he enhanced his reputation further on Monday as he helped Mahmudullah XI keep Tamim's XI below 230 in the must-win clash of the ongoing BCB President's Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Monday.





Establishing him one of the best bowlers of the country in limited over cricket, Rubel is making it a habit to bowl jaw-dropping deliveries to make us all go 'wow'. He has been in great form in white-ball cricket and is continuing his dominance in the ongoing President's Cup. His spectacular bowling was on display once again against Tamim's XI.





Rubel has already proved to be a troublemaker for the star Bangladeshi batsmen in the ongoing tournament. Put into bat first Tamim's XI looked early trouble in the overcast condition with new-ball pacer Rubel removed new star Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Anamul Haque and Mithun in his first six fierce spell including three maiden overs to keep the scoring down. He then sent back half-centurion Mahidul Islam as he finished with four wickets conceding just 34 runs from his 10 over spell.







Skipper Tamim Iqbal also found it difficult to put Rubel away as he was allowed no room by the pace bowler. Tamim continued struggle against new ball as he was forced to back to the pavilion after adding just nine runs. He was removed by another pacer Abu Hider.



Bowling with new ball is nothing new for Rubel, he has done it on various occasions for the national team and in domestic cricket. His brilliant spell against England in ICC World Cup 2015 is still fresh in the memory. He once again proved he is And on Monday, his bowling reminded of that spell. This time he stopped the tempo with new ball. He once again proved he is equally effective with both new ball and old ball. On Monday, he first stopped Tamim's opening partner Tanzim, a player similar to old master Tamim Iqbal, who likes to charge against new-ball bowlers.







But he was caught by Naim Sheikh at slip for one. Anamul also battled against Rubel's pace and bounce as he could also manage just one. Mithun was sent back with same manner as he was caught behind the stumps. Rubel who started wicket-less in the BCB President's Cup, is now the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. He took 10 wickets in four matches. The long break from cricket due to Covid-19 couldn't hamper the bowling skill of Rubel Hossain, who proved him to be more accurate and dangerous in the ongoing BCB President's Cup.





The bowlers' performance in the ongoing BCB President's Cup is amazing even though the typical slow and low nature of the pitch in Mirpur. Pacers are taking wickets at regular intervals but amongst them Rubel is undoubtedly best there.After losing two matches it was a do or die match for Mahmudullah XI and their bowlers delivered it and how! Mahmudullah side restricted their opponent within 221.



