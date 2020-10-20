'All sectors get PM's assistance during pandemic'



Senior Awami League leader Tofail Ahmed has said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given assistance to all sectors during the corona virus pandemic.He said this while distributing Prime Minister's special financial assistance cheque in Bhola via videoconference on Monday.





Tofail, also a advisory council member of the ruling party, said, "Common people including poor, even imam and muazzin of the mosques were not excluded from the support provided by the Prime Minister during the onslaught of the COVID-19."







There is no such a place where the Prime Minister does not enhance support, he said, adding that even the newsmen also get the support from the PM.The senior ruling party leader said, "Our per capita income is now more than India-which was more than us[Bangladesh] but now has been dropped due to the pandemic -it has possible due to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."









---Nur-e-Alam,





Leave Your Comments