BIFS convening committee's meeting held



The first meeting of the newly constituted convener committee of Bangladesh-India Friendship Society (BIFS) was held at the organization's office in the capital's New Eskaton on Monday at 5 pm. BIFS convener Rashidul Alam presided over the meeting and it was anchored by BIFS member secretary Subir Kushari. BIFS leaders from different districts extended greetings and gave a flowery ovation to the newly formed convener committee.



The meeting was addressed by Subir Kushari, Shoeb Chowdhury, Abul Kalam Azad Patwary, Benazir Ahmed MP, Selim Omrao Khan, Nure Alam Siddiqui, Halim Chowdhury, Deepak Acharjee, Farah Deeba Deepti, Nawajish Ahnun Chandan among others.The speakers expressed hope that the alliance between Bangladesh and India would be further enhanced and more consolidated in days to come through the activities of Bangladesh-India Friendship Society.





