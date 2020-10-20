National Press Club's 66th founding anniv today



Today is the 66th founding anniversary of the National Press Club, a center for the media professionals who are used to establishing a sound media environment and giving impetus to democratic trend for nation building activities. Though the anniversary is usually celebrated with pomp and joy whole month and various programs are organized on the occasion, this year the day is celebrated in a simple way due to coronavirus pandemic.





A seminar titled '66 years of National Press Club and Journalism in Bangladesh' is scheduled to be held at 11:00am. Later, the anniversary celebration will be inaugurated through cutting a token cake.The journalist leaders will also pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreath at the portrait of him.





On October 18, a meeting was held in memory of 18 members of the press club, who passed away in 2020.Founded in 1954, the National Press Club has been acting as a torch-bearer of the nation. It is also acts as an inspiration of progressive thoughts in all movements. In addition, the National Press Club of the country is a place where Dhaka-based journalists are used to enriching them with expertise and skills relating to sustainable journalism , together with recreation in order to keep them sportive.





The members also enjoy the congenial atmosphere of the club and many of them cannot think to pass a single day without visiting the club, which they feel comfortable to call their second home.Political leaders, civil society members and leaders of different professional groups, think tanks, academics, foreign journalists visit press club.







