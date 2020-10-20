BD for stronger trade ties with Sweden, Spain, Norway



Bangladesh has sought enhanced cooperation with Sweden, Spain and Norway on trade and investment front.Three new Ambassadors of Sweden, Spain and Norway to Bangladesh met State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam separately on Sunday and Monday.





Bilateral trade and investment issues were discussed prominently in all these meetings with the State Minister for Foreign Affairs. Swedish Ambassador Alexandra Berg Von Linde and Spanish Ambassador Francisco de Asis Benitez Salas called on the State Minister on Sunday while the Norwegian Ambassador Espen Rikter-Svendsen met State Minister Alam on Monday afternoon, reports UNB.







The State Minister warmly welcomed the European envoys to Bangladesh on their new assignments and assured them of best of cooperation during their tour of duty here in Dhaka.The envoys expressed their resolve to work with the aim of taking their respective countries' relations with Bangladesh to newer heights.





State Minister Alam highlighted Bangladesh's tremendous socio-economic developments, particularly during the last one decade in line with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Vision 2021 and Vision 2041 that envisage the transformation of Bangladesh into Sonar Bangla or Golden Bengal, as dreamt by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.With Spain, cooperation in the areas of culture and sports got special focus, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.





With the Norwegian Ambassador, State Minister Alam sought enhanced cooperation between the two countries in education sector and blue economy.Issues like women empowerment, climate change etc. came up for discussion during the meeting between the State Minister and the Swedish Ambassador.The Ambassadors of Sweden, Spain and Norway had arrived in Bangladesh last month and presented their Letters of Credence to the President on September 23.





