Polls in over 200 local bodies today



Elections and by-elections to more than 200 local bodies -- Zila Parishad, Upazila Parishad and Union Parishad - are being held today. The balloting starts at 9pm and continues till 5pm without any break.





Among the local bodies, regular elections are being held to one Upazila Parishad (Daudkandi of Cumilla) and 15 Union Parishads in different districts, said SM Asaduzzaman, Director (Public Relations) of the Election Commission on Monday, reports UNB. Besides, by-polls are being held in seven Zila Parishads, eight Upazila Parishads and 177 union parishads, he said.





The 15 union parishads where regular elections are being held are three unions each in Rangpur Sadar Upazila and Lohagara Upazila of Chattogram, two each in Bhangura of Pabna and Madhukhali of Faridpur, one each in Kalapara of Patuakhali, Lalmohan of Bhola, Chuadanga Sadar, Rupganj of Narayanganj and Fatikchhari of Chattogram.By-polls to chairman posts are being held in 41 Union Parishads.

Leave Your Comments