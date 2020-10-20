'Trump, Modi relationship is incredible'



Donald Trump Jr has said his father and US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have an incredible relationship and that both the countries can fight the 'threat' of socialism and communism across the world.







Donald Trump Jr said he was surprised at the reception his father had received at the beginning of the year when the US president and his family visited India for the first time for the Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad."The relationship between my father, president of the United States Donald Trump, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is incredible.







When I saw the reception he received in India a few months ago, it was overwhelming. I think they understand that these two big democracies are fighting together against communism and socialism spreading across the world… I love that they have a powerful relationship that will benefit the world," Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of the US president said, according to news agency ANI.





Trump Jr was speaking after the release of his book Liberal Privilege and the event was organized exclusively for the Indian American community. The book documents allegations of corruption against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.Both Republicans and Democrats are aiming to impress the Indian-American electorates across the United States.







On October 14, a report said that according to the Indian American Attitudes Survey (IAAS) conducted by Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Johns Hopkins University and Princeton in partnership with YouGov, 72% of Indian American respondents could vote for Democrat Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential elections.Republicans expect that Donald Trump's anti-China and anti-immigrant rhetoric will impress Indian Americans and will lead them to vote for him on November 3. Donald Trump Jr also echoed the same sentiment. "





We have to understand the threat of China and no one knows that probably better than Indian-Americans," he said. He added that Biden will be soft on China and will not benefit the India-US ties.During the 2019 Howdy Modi event in Houston, PM Modi highlighted how Trump strengthened India and the ties between the two countries.





