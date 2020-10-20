'Article 70 cripples parliamentary system'



Jatiya Party Chairman Golam Mohammad Quader has said Article 70 of the constitution has crippled the parliamentary government system.He came up with the remark while speaking at a joint meeting of Jatiya Sramik Party at his Banani Office in the city on Monday.





GM Quader, also the opposition leader in parliament, said, "MPs can't vote against the party's decision due to Article 70 and this is why a dictatorship or autocracy is established in parliament." Parliamentary democracy had been introduced in the country as per outlines of the three alliances in 1991 as his brother HM Ershad quit power, he further said.





"But in the name of establishing parliamentary democracy, the institutional dictatorship was established in the country by changing the presidential form of government system. As per the system, the head of the party that gets a majority in the election becomes the head of the government and whatever she says will happen. Because, if any MP speaks against the party will lose the MP post," he observed.





According to Article 70, a person elected as a member of parliament (MP) in a national election in which he was nominated as a candidate by a political party shall vacate his/her seat if s/he a) resigns from that party or b) votes in parliament against that party, but shall not thereby be disqualified for subsequent election as a member of parliament.







Leave Your Comments