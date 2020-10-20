'BNP fails to understand people's mindset'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said that the BNP has utterly failed to understand the language of people.He was addressing a virtual press conference on contemporary issues from his official residence on parliament premises in the capital on Monday.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "The government led by Sheikh Hasina is working tirelessly to give democracy an institutional shape side by side with strengthening it. Now people are being engaged in any decision-making process."





BNP is beating about the bush over the recent by-elections and they could not come out from their traditions of falsifying any fact and raising allegations after any polls, he further said.The AL general secretary said if BNP wants to go to power through any undemocratic way, the people will resist them.He urged BNP to stay beside people instead of wasting time in hatching conspiracy and creating unrest.





