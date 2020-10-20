'Wear masks before coming out of houses'



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged all to use masks while coming out of the houses to prevent possible second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.She made the call while presiding the weekly Cabinet meeting held virtually on Monday joining from her official residence Ganabhaban. "





The cabinet meeting had special discussion about the Covid-19 situation in the country as many countries in the Europe and America have experienced fresh massive outbreak of the disease," Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told a news briefing.The prime minister urged all to be careful in this regard and use masks while coming out of the houses or attending public gatherings as part of the move to get protected from the coronavirus, he added.





Anwarul went on saying that the prime minister and her cabinet colleagues expressed the hope that all would be more careful and attentive in using masks and thus decreasing the transmission of the Covid-19 automatically.The cabinet also unanimously decided to make the masses aware by requesting them or motivating them or enforcing the law to make sure the use of masks by all, he said.





He said that they have already instructed the deputy commissioners in the Sunday's DCs conference to take pragmatic measures including conducting mobile courts and awareness campaign to ensure use of masks by the masses.The Islamic Foundation has already been directed to ensure announcement relating to use of masks particularly before the Zohr and Magrib prayers from each of the mosques across the country, he also said.







Leave Your Comments