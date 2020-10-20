PLFSL depositors demonstrate to get back their money

Depositors of People's Leasing and Financial Services Limited form a human chain in city's Motijheel area on Monday drawing the attention of Prime Minister to get back their hard-earned money. -Collected



The depositors of People's Leasing and Financial Services Limited (PLFSL), a non-bank financial institution, have put forward three demands to get back their hard-earned money.





Thousands of depositors demonstrated in front of City Center, Motijheel in the capital on Monday. They urged the Prime Minister to pay attention to their plight. PLFSL depositors' convener Atikur Rahman Atik and Secretary General Rana Ghose spoke at the meeting.





The speakers said that the Prime Minister's decision on this matter would save the lives of thousands of depositors. Later on the depositors met Bangladesh Bank's Governor Fazle Kabir. The Governor assured them that their money would be paid back in due course. It may be added that the amount of deposited money in PLFSL is 2 thousand 36 crore 22 lakh taka.







Out of the amount, deposits at individual level is 750 crore taka. On June last year, the government directed the central bank to PLFS due to deterioration of its financial health in the last several years. On June 27 last year, the finance ministry instructed the central bank to shut the NBFI for its failure to improve its conditions.



