Global corona cases cross 40 million

People walk past a mural, as the coronavirus disease outbreak continues, in Manchester, Britain on October 19, 2020. -Reuters



The deadly coronavirus has infected at least 110,181 people across the globe, raising the total to 40,374,315. Moreover, the bug has taken the lives of not less than 1,405 individuals taking the total to 1,1195,69 in 213 countries and territories plus two international conveyances.The USA is the worst-hit country with at least 224,700 deaths and more than 8,389,000 infections. India has counted at least 7,552,000 infections, the second highest cases in the world, and 114,600 deaths. Brazil has so far counted 5,235,000 cases and 153,900 deaths.





Russia has counted at least 1,415,000 cases to date and 24,300 deaths. The UK has counted at last 43,600 deaths, the highest in Europe, followed by Italy with at least 36,500 casualties, while Spain has lost no fewer than 33,700 citizens. France has counted at least 33,400 fatalities followed by Iran with at least 30,700 deaths.





Belgium has so far reported more than 10,400 deaths, followed by Germany with no fewer than 9,800 fatalities. Canada has lost at least 9,700 citizens followed by the Netherlands with no fewer than 6,700 fatalities. Pakistan has so far counted at least 6,600 deaths. China, the epicenter of the virus, has so far recoded at least 4,600 fatalities.





The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Covid-19 a pandemic. The outbreak of the virus has brought almost the entire world to a deadlock. Meanwhile, the relentless coronavirus has taken the lives of 21 more people in Bangladesh, raising the total to 5,681. Moreover, the pathogen has infected 1,637 more individuals too, pushing the surge to a total of 390,206.





The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) revealed the information through a press release on Monday.Bangladesh is now the 17th worst affected country in the world in terms of the number of cases. The position is one step behind Italy and one step ahead of Germany, according to worldometer.info.





''As many as 15,146 samples were tested in 110 authorized labs throughout the country in the past 24 hours. Of them, 1,637 were found to be Covid-19 positive,'' said the press release.The death rate now stands at 1.46 percent and the current infection rate is 10.81 percent.Of the 21 new fatalities, 14 were men and seven women.





A division-wise data count shows: 13 deaths took place in Dhaka, and the rest in other divisions.As per age categories, one was between 0-10 years old, one between 31-40, one was within 41-50, five within 51-60 and 13 others were above 60 years old, added the release.



A total of 1,627 patients made recoveries in the past 24 hours hiking the total to 305,599. The current recovery rate is now 78.32 percent.

The indomitable Covid-19 has spread to all 64 districts in Bangladesh. The country reported its first case of the virus on March 8, while the first death was recorded on March 18. The country is now awaiting a possible second wave of the deadly virus.





