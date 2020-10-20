Global Covid-19 cases top 40 mn: JHU





The number of new Covid-19 infections around the world continues to increase, passing the grim milestone of 40 million as of Tuesday morning, according to data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU).





Besides, over 1.1 million fatalities were recorded globally as the virus continues to ravage the world.





The total number of cases in the US, India and Brazil combined accounted for more than half of the global cases, according to the tally.





The U.S. leads the world with over 8.2 million confirmed cases, with over 220,000 deaths.





Besides, an updated model forecast by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington shows that 389,087 deaths may have been caused by Covid-19 in the United States by February 1, 2021, based on current projection scenario, reports Xinhua.





India and Brazil have also been hit hard by the coronavirus, with 7.5 million and 5.2 million cases and around 154,176 and 114,610 deaths respectively.





However, India recorded its lowest death toll in nearly four months on Monday, with 579 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, taking total fatalities to 114,610.





It took just one month for cases around the world to swell from 30 million to 40 million.





Meanwhile, over 27.6 million people recovered from virus infection globally.





The virus itself is believed to have originated in December in Wuhan, China, which has reported 91,006 coronavirus cases.





Europe is facing a second wave of Covid-19, but this time around, some cities are resisting virus restrictions.





Cities in the UK, France, Spain and other countries are against tightening restrictions and closing businesses again. But with over 200,000 deaths across the continent, leaders are struggling to keep the virus contained.





Coronavirus in Bangladesh





Bangladesh has recorded 21 more deaths from Covid-19 in 24 hours until Monday morning , pushing up the fatalities to 5681.





Health authorities also reported 1,637 new cases, taking the caseload to 390,206.





Currently, there are 84,607 active cases in the country, said a handout of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).





Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18. The cases reached the 300,000-mark on Aug 26 while the death toll exceeded 5,000 on Sept 22.









