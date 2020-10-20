Invest in data management: UN chief





UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged all to invest in and support the vital role of data in meeting the challenges.





"Let us commit to invest in and support the vital role of data in meeting the challenges of our time," he said in a message marking the World Statistics Day.





Guterres said statistics are fundamental for evidence-based policymaking.





"Current, reliable, timely and trusted data help us to understand the changing world in which we live and to drive the transformations that are needed, leaving no one behind," he said.





The coronavirus pandemic has further elevated the importance of data to save lives and recover better, said the UN chief.





Guterres said this Day is an opportunity to recognize the statisticians worldwide who work to provide reliable data, adhere to the Fundamental Principles of Official Statistics, and build more resilient and insightful data ecosystems.





"Our recently launched “Data Strategy for Action by Everyone, Everywhere” is an agenda for data-driven efforts to provide greater insight, impact and integrity as we strive to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals," he said.





The UN chief wished everyone around the world a data-rich World Statistics Day.

