Biman to operate flight on Dhaka-Rome route from Oct 28





Biman Bangladesh Airlines has decided to operate a flight from Dhaka to Rome from October 28.





The decision has been made as Italy has withdrawn a flight embargo for Bangladeshis with valid stay permits last week.





Passengers have been requested to contact Biman Sales counter for booking, said a press release on Tuesday.





"Flight embargo has been withdrawn for Bangladeshis with valid Italian stay permits following our request. Those whose permits have expired will have to apply for a visa, " Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Thursday.

